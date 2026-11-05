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Elf-Inspired Christmas Rice Crispy Treat Bars
By Joelle Park,5 days ago
These Christmas Rice Crispy Treat Bars are the most festive, no-fuss holiday dessert you'll make this season. Think gooey marshmallow cereal bars loaded with colorful chocolate candies, chocolate fudge toaster pastry pieces, and a generous drizzle of chocolate syrup — all dressed up in red and green for the holidays. They come together in about 15 minutes so you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time with the people you love. Make a batch for a holiday party, a cookie swap, or just because — they disappear fast.