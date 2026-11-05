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The Best Chili
By Katie AubinMason Mahoney,5 days ago
This hearty chili is the kind of bold, crowd-pleasing pot you'll want to make all fall and winter long — deeply spiced, rich with slow-cooked beef and Italian sausage, and packed with tender beans in a smoky tomato base. The secret is browning the meat in one big patty first, which builds an incredible crust and layered flavor you just can't get from crumbling it straight into the pot. A touch of brown sugar and beetroot powder balance the heat from ancho chile powder, cumin, and cayenne, making every spoonful complex and satisfying. Top it with sour cream, shredded cheddar, and corn chips for the ultimate game-day or weeknight dinner.