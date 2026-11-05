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Perplexity’s new AI coworkers can take over your workload, but they don’t come cheap
By Shikhar Mehrotra,6 days ago
I’d happily hand off half my to-do list if the helper didn’t need to be re-explained every morning. Well, it looks like Perplexity thinks it has built that helper. Perplexity launched Teammates on Thursday. It basically refers to the personal AI agents that take on ongoing work from a high-level goal. They’ll be available first to Max subscribers on the web (via Perplexity).