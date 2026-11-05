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What’s Going Down in Boyertown? (November 5 – 11 2026)
By Jeff Frederick,5 days ago
Welcome to the area’s #1 event guide! Looking for fun things to do around Boyertown and the surrounding areas? You’re in the right place. From live music and comedy nights to local fundraisers, outdoor festivals, and family-friendly activities, we’ve got it all covered. Want to stay in the loop? Just subscribe below to get the latest events delivered straight to your inbox each week. It’s that easy!
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