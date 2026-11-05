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Learjet 60 crash: The final dive, the tail failure and the coffin corner. Jared Isaacman speaks out in defence of the first officer
By Francesco Jerace,5 days ago
Jared Isaacman: “Left the investigators do their job”. The crash of Learjet 60 N722BD, which went down on November 1, 2026, in Palm Beach County, Florida, continues to raise questions about the sequence of events that led to the aircraft’s loss. The business jet, operated by Aurora Aviation under the trade name Upper Jet, had departed Austin, Texas, bound for North Eleuthera in the Bahamas. All nine people on board lost their lives; one person on the ground was injured.