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Behind the Badge: Metro police highlight drone response times, lifesaving rescue in Las Vegas
By Brittany Defran,6 days ago
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is highlighting major milestones in its drone program, reporting an average response time of just 85 seconds to emergency calls across the valley. During an appearance on FOX5’s “Behind the Badge,” LVMPD officials detailed how the agency has transitioned...