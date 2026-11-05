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Cardinals dominate Firebirds on Senior Day
By Camryn Knuth,6 days ago
On Oct. 31, the Cardinals hosted the Carthage Firebirds at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium, that resulted in a 55-3 win for NCC. The Cardinals delivered a dominant performance on both sides of the football. NCC broke a defensive school record, as they only allowed Carthage’s offense to accumulate 61 total yards. The Cardinals gained early control and were able to maintain their drive throughout the entire game.