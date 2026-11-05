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Hawthorne Heights, letlive. & Creeper bring their 2026 tour to XL LIVE
By M. Christine,4 days ago
Two decades after If Only You Were Lonely put heartbreak on the map for an entire generation, Hawthorne Heights rolled into XL LIVE in Harrisburg on October 28, 2026, to remind everyone why the album became a staple of the mid-2000s emo scene. The band played the record in full, but not before supporting acts Creeper and letlive. delivered theatrical, emotional, and chaotic sets that had the room primed for a night built entirely on celebration and nostalgia.