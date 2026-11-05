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The polar bear trying to eat rudder of USS Connecticut fast attack Seawolf class nuclear submarine
By Dario Leone,6 days ago
Attack submarines are designed to seek and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; project power ashore with Tomahawk cruise missiles and Special Operation Forces (SOF); carry out Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions; support battle group operations; and engage in mine warfare. The Navy has three classes of SSNs in...
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