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How SeeYouSpaceCowboy Made ‘The Romance of Affliction’
By Rock Documented Staff,4 days ago
SeeYouSpaceCowboy released The Romance of Affliction on November 5, 2021, through Pure Noise Records. Produced by Isaac Hale of Knocked Loose, their second album grew out of a rebuilt lineup and a renewed appetite for experimentation. Its 13 tracks included “Misinterpreting Constellations,” where affection, guilt and the difficulty of letting go run through Connie Sgarbossa’s lyrics.