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The Smaug Conundrum: Are Credit Unions Sitting on the Key to Growth?
4 days ago
The credit union system is sitting on $290 billion in net worth. It is also losing a second consecutive generation of members. Maybe the two are connected?. I’m one of those podcast people. There are a select few I listen to, but I indulge in them religiously. As a rule, they cover anything but marketing or finance—the two subjects I spend 18 hours a day thinking about—but perhaps unsurprisingly, I’ll typically find a way to make a connection regardless.