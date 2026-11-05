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Steven Galloway could have done more to restore reputation, expert testifies
By The Canadian Press,6 days ago
A public relations expert told British Columbia Supreme Court that author and former University of B.C. professor Steven Galloway could have done more to rehabilitate his reputation after he was accused of rape more than a decade ago. Norman Stowe, a reputation rehabilitation, public relations and crisis management expert, testified...