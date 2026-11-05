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As local food insecurity rises, Scouting for Food drive returns to Alexandria
By Emily Leayman,6 days ago
Scouts will soon appear on doorsteps in Alexandria as part of a longtime campaign to keep neighbors in need from going hungry. Scouting America National Capital Area Council will host its 40th annual Scouting for Food, one of the D.C. region’s longest-running food drives. On Saturday, Nov. 14, thousands of Scouts, parents and volunteers will be out in Virginia, D.C. and Maryland neighborhoods to collect non-perishable food donations for food banks, food pantries and organizations serving the food insecure.
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