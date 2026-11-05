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Your Linux desktop has two clipboards, and the reason goes back to a 1980s design decision Wayland chose to keep
By Adam Conway,6 days ago
Did you know that, on many Linux distributions, you can highlight text, move to another window, and click the middle mouse button to paste? You never pressed Ctrl+C, and if you press Ctrl+V in the same spot, you'll probably see entirely different text. That's all thanks to the fact that Linux desktops can use two separate selections: PRIMARY, which holds highlighted text, and CLIPBOARD, which handles explicit copying and pasting.