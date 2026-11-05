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DHS to face aggressive investigations, oversight in next Congress
By Justin Doubleday,6 days ago
The Department of Homeland Security is expected to face reinvigorated oversight and scrutiny in the next Congress, as top Democrats pledge to pursue investigations into the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement approach, allegations of corruption and other issues at DHS. With their new majorities in the House and Senate following...