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Kodi started life on the original Xbox, and that history explains why it still feels so different
By Anurag Singh,6 days ago
Kodi runs on just about anything you want it to, but it started life in 2002 as Xbox Media Player (XBMP), a homebrew application for modified original Xbox consoles. By 2003, developers were already working on Xbox Media Center (XBMC), which received its first stable release in 2004. The software was eventually renamed Kodi in 2014.