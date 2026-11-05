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New project uses resignation letters to document how federal employees experienced a period of major change
By Terry Gerton,6 days ago
Summary: Workforce reductions and reorganizations have generated plenty of statistics. A new illustrated collection focuses instead on the words of federal employees who chose to leave government service. The Federal Drive with Terry Gerton provides expert insights on current events in the federal community. Read more interviews to keep up...