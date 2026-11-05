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The debate over USDA mass reorganization plans intensifies
By Michele Sandiford,5 days ago
Back-and-forth arguments over the Agriculture Department’s mass reorganization plans are intensifying. The American Federation of Government Employees is seeking to stay a pending appeal motion from USDA. That’s as USDA is attempting to reverse a court injunction that’s been blocking the reorganization effort. Despite a federal judge ordering USDA to halt its plans, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins says USDA is “full-bore ahead” on the reorganization. AFGE has been suing USDA over the plans, calling them an unlawful attempt at a reduction in force. --Drew Friedman.