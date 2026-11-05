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Government is recruiting for skills it says are in short supply — after cutting workforce
By Terry Gerton,5 days ago
Title: President of the American Foreign Service Association. Summary: The State Department is turning to a lateral-entry hiring program to bring in specialized talent. The American Foreign Service Association argues another option is finding ways to bring back experienced professionals who recently left government service. The Federal Drive with Terry...