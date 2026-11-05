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Artist Spotlight: Marisa Benoit
3 days ago
Marisa Benoit is a multidisciplinary artist and designer whose work explores the relationship between humanity, nature, and the unseen. With a background in graphic design and mentorship under visionary artist Alex Grey, she rediscovered her passion for oil painting while living in Brazil. Her narrative-driven paintings feature expressive landscapes, portraiture, and symbolic imagery, often using light to evoke wonder, transformation, and reflection.