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The Tohono O’odham Nation Sues Federal Contractor for Trespassing During Border Wall Construction Prep
By Elyse Wild,5 days ago
The move is the latest in the Nation’s battle to stop the border wall from encroaching on its lands. The land in question sits on the international border between the United States and Mexico. The Tohono O’odham Nation has partnered with the federal government on border security, supporting the installation of vehicle barriers, patrol roads, surveillance towers, and two Border Patrol operating bases on reservation land. The Nation has also spent millions of dollars annually on its own border security activities.