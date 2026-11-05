undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Orangeburg Co. Coroner releases identity of person fatally wounded after Wednesday collision
By Tiffany Rigby,6 days ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO)– Orangeburg County Coroner Sean Fogle has released the identity of the person fatally wounded after a Wednesday automobile collision. The collision happened on Wednesday, November 4, around 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of North Road (US 178) and Heartsfire Road. Roger Salley, 55, was taken...