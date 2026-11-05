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Eight players to watch in the 2026 NWSL playoffs
By Melina Gaspar,6 days ago
The National Women’s Soccer League regular season is over and only eight teams remain in contention for the championship. From now on, errors can be costly and individual performances could be the difference between a semifinal berth and early elimination. Each team will need its star to shine but they will also need veterans, creative midfielders and their most staunch defenders to step up.