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Exploring the Link Between Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and Cannabis Use Disorders: A Review
By Julia Helena Gujska,6 days ago
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a prevalent neurodevelopmental disorder in children and adults. In the substance use disorders (SUDs) population, ADHD prevalence reaches 23.1%, leading to more severe substance abuse progression and reduced treatment effectiveness. Cannabis is the most common illicit drug used among the ADHD population. The increasing popularity of...