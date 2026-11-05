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Junior Caminero, Chandler Simpson named Silver Slugger finalists
By Danny Russell,5 days ago
Two members of the pennant winning 2026 Rays are finalists for the Silver Slugger, one no surprise and one quite a big one!. One of two finalists at third base for the American League, this should be an easy win for the MVP Finalist after his second consecutive 40+ HR season at just age-22. He had 100 runs scored, 101 RBI, a 148 wRC+, and was the 2026 leader in bat speed (79.4 MPH). The other candidate, Miguel Vargas of the White Sox, had 33 homers and a 134 wRC+ which is respectable and worthy of recognition, but Caminero should take this honor handily.