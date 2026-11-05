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5 questions with…Michael Johnson, a nurse with 20 years of experience who is sitting in the student chair again
By Lauren Marchaza,5 days ago
Michael Johnson isn’t your typical nursing student. For starters, he’s often the one leading the class—as an instructor. But after earning a master’s in nursing education and a PhD in nursing science—and spending 20 years in nursing education, administration, clinical practice and research—Johnson decided to take a seat in the classroom as a student again.