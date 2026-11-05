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What freight brokers should know following U.S. Supreme Court carrier liability ruling
By Mitchell Keller Managing Editor, American CranesTransport,6 days ago
A unanimous Supreme Court of the United States ruling significantly expanded the legal exposure of freight brokers, finding that federal law does not shield them from state-law negligence claims when they fail to exercise reasonable care in selecting motor carriers. New analysis details further how the specialized transport industry should react.