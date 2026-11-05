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Arthur Mac’s, Night Heron announce closing dates, and a seafood boil spot swiftly replaces shuttered Temescal restaurant
By Momo Chang,6 days ago
Editor’s note: Nosh covers food and restaurant news across the East Bay, and each week we publish one article covering all the restaurant openings and one article covering closings. Have a tip for Nosh? Submit it here. Subscribing to the Nosh newsletter is the best way to stay up to date on all of the openings and closings, breaking news, deeper developments, and events in the East Bay food scene.