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States Face a Road Funding Cliff as Federal Infrastructure Law Expires
By Eli Gullett, Ora HalpernFatima Yousofi, Pew Charitable Trusts,6 days ago
September marked the expiration of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and the $326 billion it provided for the repair, modernization, safety, resilience, and asset management of the nation’s roads and bridges. As the IIJA winds down, Congress is considering the next round of federal roadway investments,...