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A Simple Three-Step System for Lighting Any Shot
By Jo Light,6 days ago
The reason you'll hear so many directors and DPs say that the gear doesn't matter to filmmaking is that gear doesn't maketh the filmmaker. You can have the most incredible camera at the highest resolution with the best-quality lenses, but if you don't know what you're doing with them, that gear doesn't matter. You could shoot on an ARRI Alexa 35 with a set of Cooke lenses and still not get the movie look, because what separates you from the filmmakers you admire is your lighting.