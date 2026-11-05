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Golden Knights to host 2026 USA Hockey Sled Classic in Las Vegas Nov. 5-8
By Sara Sullivan,6 days ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights will bring one of the nation’s premier adult sled hockey events to Las Vegas in 2026. The team will host the 2026 USA Hockey Sled Classic, presented by the NHL, at City National Arena and America First Center from Nov. 5 to 8. The four-day tournament will feature NHL-affiliated adult sled hockey clubs, including a local team that represents the Golden Knights.