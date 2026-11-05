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Where Y’at this Weekend: Cabildo, Mahalia Jackson Theater, Covington’s Fuhrmann Auditorium, Lafreniere Park
By Cozy season favorites,4 days ago
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — November has arrived, and New Orleans isn't slowing down! From a new exhibit celebrating Louisiana's great outdoors to side-splitting comedy, a festival devoted to songwriters, and a walk for a worthy cause: here are Where Y'at's weekend picks!. First, a new exhibit, Sportsman's Paradise: Celebrating...