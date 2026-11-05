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As the SEC had four more teams in the initial CFP rankings than the Big Ten, Indiana's Curt Cignetti notes that 'the SEC gets a lot of love from ESPN'
By Nick Bromberg,5 days ago
Indiana's Curt Cignetti continues to not be shy about poking the SEC. Cignetti was asked Wednesday night on his weekly radio show about the season's first College Football Playoff rankings. No. 4 Indiana was the highest of six Big Ten teams in the initial top 25, while the SEC had 10 teams in the rankings.