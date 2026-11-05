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Michigan City Area Schools requests recanvassing after close referendum vote
By WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend,6 days ago
Michigan City Area Schools is requesting a recanvassing, after unofficial results showed its operating referendum was narrowly voted down. The referendum appears to have failed by 112 votes, roughly a 50-50 split. But the district says it’s gotten “reports of issues at several polling locations, including ballot concerns.” It says it wants a recanvassing “to ensure every vote is accurately counted.”
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