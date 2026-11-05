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Man Utd ‘sources’ reveal potential job-saving move from Carrick ahead of Aston Villa clash
6 days ago
Man Utd boss Michael Carrick is set to start Shea Lacey when Aston Villa come to Old Trafford at the weekend, according to ‘sources’. The Red Devils decided to stick with Carrick as head coach after crisis talks took place following their 3-0 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth on October 25, which saw them stretch a winless run to eight in all competitions.