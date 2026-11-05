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Wisconsin DHS says most measles cases are in Amish and Mennonite communities, recommends early vaccine for some infants
By Aly Prouty,5 days ago
WISCONSIN — The southwestern Wisconsin measles outbreak is primarily spreading in Amish and Mennonite — or Plain — communities, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS said these communities are close-knit and have low vaccination rates. Many people within those communities do not receive vaccines...