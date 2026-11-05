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Fond du Lac teen could face charges after alleged online threats
By Aly Prouty,6 days ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A Fond du Lac teenager could face charges after allegedly making online statements about a mass shooting incident. On Oct. 26, Fond du Lac Police Department said state and federal law enforcement alerted them that a 15-year-old had made a “potentially serious threat of violence,” which included “online statements attributed to the teen referencing a mass shooting incident.”