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Distant Premiere “Into Despair” Music Video
5 days ago
Distant have shared an official video for the title track of their new album “Into Despair.” That effort will be released on November 6. The band commented:. “‘Into Despair‘ is the title track and one of the most personal songs on the album. It’s about depression and the feeling of spiraling deeper and deeper into a place where you can no longer see a way out. We wanted the song to capture that experience from the inside rather than explain depression from an outside perspective. It’s about being trapped in your own mind, watching yourself sink further, and wondering whether there will ever be a way back.”