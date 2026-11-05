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Iowa officials urge residents to check carbon monoxide alarms as heating season begins
By Iowa's News Now,6 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa — As temperatures drop and Iowans begin using home heating equipment, the Iowa State Fire Marshal Division is urging residents to take precautions against carbon monoxide poisoning. Gov. Kim Reynolds has proclaimed November 2026 as Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas...
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