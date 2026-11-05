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Vandalia Health, West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine teaming up to bring back labor, delivery services in Greenbrier County
By Jack Carlson,6 days ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. — Labor and delivery services are coming back to Greenbrier County. Gov. Patrick Morrisey announced a partnership between Vandalia Health and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) on Thursday that will allow those services to return to the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Lewisburg. In addition to the agreement between Vandalia Health and WVSOM, the Mountain State’s second freestanding birthing center will be erected through a nearly $4 million grant from the Rural Health Transformation Program.
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