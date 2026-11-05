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New Study Finds More Infant Bleeding as Vitamin K Shots Decline; Jersey Shore Doctor Warns Parents
6 days ago
A new study is raising concerns about more babies missing their vitamin K shot at birth, as doctors remind parents why the shot matters. Researchers looked at medical records for about 11 million U.S. infants born at 35 weeks or later from 2017 through 2025. Over that time, the share of newborns who received injectable vitamin K fell from 97.7% to 95%.