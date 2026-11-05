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12 Days of Giving 2026 launches in December
By Contributor,6 days ago
Information provided by Emmaus House. Lea este artículo en español aquí. Now in its 15th year, “12 Days of Giving” is a community-wide, coordinated effort to support nonprofit organizations providing essential services to San Benito County residents. The 2026 12 Days of Giving campaign begins December 1st and concludes 11:59 p.m. Saturday December 12th, 2026. Emmaus House is blessed to be one of the essential service nonprofit organizations chosen as a ‘matching funds’ recipient.