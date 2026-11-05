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Angels’ Nightmare Albert Pujols Scenario Is Coming True With GM Search In Limbo
By Nick San Miguel,6 days ago
The Los Angeles Angels are in a very weird spot right now. They let go of their manager Kurt Suzuki and their interim general manager John Mozeliak said that he will not be staying on beyond December. The team has not been officially sold to new principal owner Stan Kroenke yet and while it was assumed that would happen at the GM meetings, that is now unclear based on reporting from Jeff Fletcher. The Angels aren’t going to hire a new GM until the sale officially goes through and they probably won’t hire a new manager until they have a GM in place which means that they are essentially in limbo.