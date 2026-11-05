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Superior Court of San Benito County celebrates Adoption Month
By Contributor,6 days ago
Information provided by Superior Court of San Benito County. Lea este artículo en español aquí. Adoption Month is a nationwide initiative that raises awareness of the importance of adoption. Each year, thousands of children across the country join permanent families, gaining the stability and sense of belonging they need to thrive. California superior courts play an essential role in completing the adoption process because only a court can legally establish a parent-child relationship. Adoption agencies and social workers coordinate placements and home studies, and a judge must sign an adoption decree before an adoption becomes official, permanent, and legally binding.