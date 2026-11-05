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NASCAR Championship Weekend Gets Important Weather Update Ahead of Homestead Finale
By Maggie MacKenzie,6 days ago
NASCAR Championship Weekend Gets Important Weather Update Ahead of Homestead Finale. NASCAR’s championship weekend is finally here, and with three national series titles on the line at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the last thing anyone wants is a weather delay. Fortunately, the early forecast offers encouraging news for Sunday’s Cup Series...