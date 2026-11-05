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IDL Microphones to Capture “Gershwin, Jazz, and the Music of Jewish Émigrés” at Bard College
By Newsroom,5 days ago
Annandale-on-Hudson, NY, November 4, 2026 — The Orchestra Now (TŌN) will present Gershwin, Jazz, and the Music of Jewish Émigrés on November 14–15 at the Fisher Center’s Sosnoff Theater at Bard College. Conducted by JoAnn Falletta and featuring violinist Mira Wang, the concerts will also be livestreamed. Recording engineer Marlan Barry will capture the orchestra and the hall’s acoustics primarily using Immersive Design Labs IDL-3203 omnidirectional microphones.