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J.P. Huff Adopts Solid State Logic Live Platform for Pierce the Veil’s Front-of-House Duties
By Newsroom,5 days ago
San Diego, California, November 4, 2026 — Pierce the Veil has been touring with the SSL Live platform since the beginning of 2025. J.P. Huff, the band’s front-of-house engineer since 2022, has now mixed the band on every console model in the SSL Live range. Huff used an L550 Plus during the band’s recent Australian tour, taking advantage of SSL Live’s showfile compatibility across the entire console range. This allowed him to move seamlessly between models, from the compact L100 Plus to the flagship L650, while retaining the same showfiles.