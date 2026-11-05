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Bowick added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List
By Via Oklahoma State University Athletics,,5 days ago
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State wide receiver Justin Bowick is an addition to the 2026 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, announced Thursday by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc. Bowick joins OSU receiver Wyatt Young , who was included in the preseason, on the watch list for the award, which annually recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS pass-catcher, regardless of position. A fifth-year player from Atlanta, Georgia, Bowick transferred to OSU in 2026 and now ranks No. 5 in the FBS with nine receiving touchdowns and No. 18 with 731 receiving yards, both of which also lead the team. He...