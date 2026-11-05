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The Music People Adds 4 Account Managers to Support AVL Growth
By Kailus Media,5 days ago
BERLIN, CT — November 5, 2026 — The Music People (TMP), a division of JAM Industries and a supplier of audio, video and lighting (AVL) solutions, has announced the addition of Chris Mehalso (CTS-D/CTS-I), Mike Harris, Jerry Wild and Ricardo “Richie” Cintron Jimenez as Account Managers. The four join the team led by Austin Waynick, Director of Strategic Accounts, as TMP continues to invest in its AVL business and customer relationships.