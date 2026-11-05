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Indiana House Republicans pick new leader after big election losses
By Tom Davies and Niki Kelly,6 days ago
Indiana (Indiana Capital Chronicle) - The Republican lawmaker who led the Indiana congressional redistricting push last year was picked Wednesday as the next leader for the state House of Representatives. A drastically reduced Republican House majority elected Rep. Ben Smaltz of Auburn as speaker-elect — a day after House Speaker...